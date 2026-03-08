Branford (Fla.) football hires Will Dettor as head coach

Branford (Fla.) reached into the state of Georgia to find who the next head coach of their football program will be.

The Buccaneers have hired Coffee (Ga.) assistant Will Dettor as the next head football coach. Dettor confirmed his appointment on Saturday at the FHS 7v7 Association event at St. Cloud High School, with FlaHSFootball.com reporting the hiring first.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be named Head Football Coach at Branford High School. Branford is a proud community that supports their school and their students on and off the field and it’s a place where Friday night lights still matters,” Dettor said to Rivals.

“Personally it gives my family and I a chance to get back to Florida and closer to our extended family. As you get older in life things like that become more important and Branford gave us that opportunity. We loved our time in Douglas at Coffee HS and will always cherish the friends and relationships we had there and wish nothing but the best for the Trojans in the future.”

Dettor takes over a Branford program from previous coach Tim Clark that have averaged around seven wins per season since the 2017 campaign. The former Lake Weir (Fla.) head coach now will lead the Buccaneers through a transition, going from the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) to the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) this upcoming 2026 season.

The Buccaneers finished with a 7-4 record and ranked as the No. 352, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

