Braxton Jones returns to Murray (Utah.) for junior camp

NFL tackle and Salt Lake City Murray (Utah.) graduate Braxton Jones recently returned to the high school to host a local junior camp. A dual-threat athlete, the Chicago Bears player spent four years at the school, returning over the weekend to host his second annual youth football training camp.

Playing both offensive lineman and defensive end during his high school career, across four varsity seasons at Murray, Jones was named team offensive MVP and was named to the Class 4A All-State Second Team in the 2015-16 season.

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“Chicago Bears Offensive Tackle Braxton Jones returned to his alma mater, Murray High School, on Saturday to host his free, second annual youth football training camp,” ABC4 reported live from the event.

“The camp offered local youth ages 7-14 the opportunity to train with the NFL player in various quarterback and running back drills, as well as races and one-on-ones between offensive and defensive linemen.”

During his time with Murray, former head coach Todd Thompson was an assistant coach at the time. Thompson, who departed the school in 2022, helped guide the Spartans to one of their best season in recent history after they finished the 2019 season with an 8-4 record in 2019.

In that standout year, two years after Jones’s graduation, the school made the playoffs of the 2019 UHSAA 5A State Football Championships. Making it past the first round with a victory over Salt Lake Skyline (Utah.), they fell in a heavy defeat to Salt Lake City Olympus (Utah.) in the second round.

“He’s a smart kid and a top-notch guy, very coachable,” Thompson revealed what he learned about the NFL tackle during his time as Jones’s coach.

Going through two head coaches following Thompson’s departure in 2022, Murray has graduated multiple top football prospects in the last few years. This included two top fifty prospects in the state for the class of 2025, including another offensive tackle in Utah State’s Sam Brosneau.

After moving down a classification to 4A in the 2023-24 season, current head coach Dalton Dunn is gearing up for the school’s next varsity season. Utah’s varsity season kicks off earlier than most, with Murray opening their season against Vernal Uintah (Utah.) on August 15th.