Brayton Feister & Brydon Feister transferring to Massillon (Ohio) Washington

One of the top linebacker tandems in the state of Ohio will be transferring schools for the 2026 high school football season.

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The brotherly duo of Class of 2027 four-star linebacker Brayton Feister and 2028 three-star backer

Brydon Feister are transferring from Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban to Massillon (Ohio) Washington, the older Feister confirmed to Rivals on Monday morning.

Feister, who is Ohio’s No. 6 among Class of 2027 ranked prospects and made the Rivals300 latest update, last season through 12 games racked up 133 total tackles, 39 for loss, 13 sacks and forced four fumbles. On offense, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound dynamo rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

The younger Feister is a two-time Ohio high school wrestling state champion and already has nearly a dozen offers so far.

Massillon Washington, which has won 25 state championships in their program history and is one of the most winningest teams in high school football, released their 2026 schedule back in early April and the game that clearly stands out the most is a Week 3 matchup against NFL Academy.

This would be the second time that the Tigers take on NFL Academy as they faced the England-based program back in 2024 as part of the 3rd Annual Nike Football Kickoff Classic, coming away with a 35-20 victory.

In 2025, Washington posted a 9-3 record and ranked as the No. 14 program in the state, according to the final Ohio High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Washington High School

Washington High School, located in Massillon, Ohio, is a notable public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular activities. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Washington’s athletic teams are highly regarded, frequently achieving success in state competitions. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Ohio high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Buckeye State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Ohio.