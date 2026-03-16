Breck Brady transfers from one Oklahoma high school football program to another

Breck Brady announced that he will transfer from one Oklahoma high school football program to another. As he posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Thankful for my time at Bethany since 8th grade and for the coaches who poured into me on and off the field. After much processing and prayer, my family and I have decided that I’ll be moving to Mustang after spring break. Excited for this next chapter!”

Brady played 24 games in two seasons with the Bronchos. He only had five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in his first year. His numbers slightly improved (264 yards, six touchdowns) in his second season.

Despite his low numbers, the Bronchos finished with a 10-3 record in 2024-25 and 5-6 in 2025-26. Likewise, he also played defense, tallying 56 tackles, two sacks, eight pass deflections, and 14 quarterback hits.

Brady will join an Oklahoma high school football team that finished the 2025 season with an 8-4 record. The Broncos started their campaign by winning four of their first five games. However, they suffered losses against Jenks, Bixby, and Broken Arrow (which ended their season).

Breck Brady is the son of former National Football League tight end Rickey Brady. The older Brady played for the Oklahoma Sooners before entering the NFL via a sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams. Brady played his rookie season with the Rams but also represented the Philadelphia Eagles. He also spent time with eight other teams but never made the active roster.

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