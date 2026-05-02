Brewster Academy (NH) boys basketball names new head coach

The Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy boys basketball program ended their search for a head coach on Friday afternoon.

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According to an announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Luke Rosinski has been named the head boys basketball coach of the Brewster Academy program.

“Truly honored and grateful to announce that I am the new Head Coach of the Boys National Prep Basketball Team and Director of Basketball Programs at Brewster Academy,” Rosinski said in a statement. “Growing up in New Hampshire, I watched this program rise on the national stage and had the opportunity to compete against it in the NEPSAC.”

To now return and lead the basketball program with such rich history, tradition, and national excellence is incredibly meaningful. I want to sincerely thank Head of School Kristy Kerin and the entire Brewster Academy administration for their trust and belief in me. I’m also deeply appreciative of everyone who has supported and guided me along the way, this opportunity is a reflection of all of you.”

Truly honored and grateful to announce that I am the new Head Coach of the Boys National Prep Basketball Team and Director of Basketball Programs at Brewster Academy.



Growing up in New Hampshire, I watched this program rise on the national stage and had the opportunity to… pic.twitter.com/hJbq0SecGV — Luke Rosinski (@Coach_Rosinski) May 1, 2026

Smith left the program to take over as the head coach of the new Masters Academy International. During his time overseeing the Brewster Academy team, Smith directed the Bobcats for 26 years, taking the reins in the summer of 2000. In that time, he transformed Brewster Academy into one of the nation’s elite basketball programs. Smith captured seven national prep championships over those two-and-a-half decades and compiled more than 700 career victories.

The Bobcat sended this past season with a 19-6 record and finished ranked No. 1 in the final 2025 New Hampshire High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Brewster Academy

Brewster Academy, located in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, offers a robust athletic program that includes sports such as basketball, soccer, and rowing. The school emphasizes the development of both athletic skills and character, fostering teamwork, leadership, and resilience. Brewster Academy’s facilities and coaching staff support student-athletes in achieving competitive success while maintaining academic excellence. The athletic department aims to provide a well-rounded experience, blending rigorous training with a commitment to personal growth.

How to Follow New Hampshire High School Boys Basketball

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