One of the most successful Massachusetts high school football head coaches has decided to hang up his whistle. What is more surprising is it’s a team that won a state championship in 2025.

According to the New England Football Journal via X, formerly known as Twitter, Brian Lee is stepping down after 21 years as head coach of the King Philip Reg Warriors, the MIAA’s 2025 Division III state champions.

“I’ve accomplished everything I set out to do at KP. All that work and constant battles with outside forces takes a toll, and I’m tired. It was time,” Lee said to the New England Football Journal.

BREAKING: Brian Lee is stepping down as head coach at King Philip after 21 seasons. Lee took over the program in 2005 and turned it into what many consider to be the top public school program in Massachusetts, winning 8 Hockomock League titles and leading the program to 8 Super… — New England Football Journal ® 🏈 (@newftbj) April 13, 2026

When it comes to winning high school football games out of the state of Massachusetts, not many could match up to what Lee had done during his time at King Philip Regional.

Lee over the course of 21 campaigns, dating back to when he started with the Warriors in 2005, compiled an overall record of 176-62. Along the way, Lee led the program to eight MIAA Super Bowl appearances, four state championships and eight Hockomock League titles. Last season, Lee guided the Warriors to a 21-0 win over North Attleboro for the D-III crown.

In the final Massachusetts 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, King Philip Regional finished with a 13-0 record and as the No. 4th ranked team in the state.

For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Bay State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Massachusetts.