Brighton (NY) Unveils 2026 New York high school football schedule

The Brighton Bruins finished the 2025 New York high school football season with an 11-3 record. While they reached their first-ever state championship game, they lost to Rye 28-14. Despite coming up short, the Bruins will remain as favorites to win the title this year.

However, to ensure they won’t fall short again, they must survive the regular season. The Bruins will start their 2026 season on September 4 with a road game against Spencerport. A week later, they will have their home opener against Irondequoit, a rematch of the 2025 Section 5 Class A-1 semifinals.

After their rematch against the Eagles, Brighton will visit Greece Athena on September 18. Then, the Bruins will head back home to face Webster Thomas on the 26th. Brighton will start its October schedule against Churchville Chili before heading home to face Gates Chili. Brighton will close its 2026 New York high school football schedule against Eastridge on October 16.

Of all the teams the Bruins will face this year, only Irondequoit, Webster Thomas, and Churchville-Chili had winning records. Meanwhile, Gates-Chili finished with a 4-4 record.

Brighton Bruins 2026 regular season schedule

September 4 – at Spencerport

September 10 – versus Irondequoit

September 18 – at Greece Athena

September 26 – versus Webster Thomas

October 2 – at Churchville-Chili

October 9 – versus Gates-Chili

October 16 – at Eastridge

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