It was late last month that Brookfield (Conn.) announced that head football coach Bryan Muller was taking a leave of absence to tend to family related matters. On Tuesday, the program announced the appointment of the next head coach while Muller attends to personal matters.

According to a social media announcement, the football program announced the welcoming of alum Louie D’Arcangelo as the head coach for 2026. D’Arcangelo is a Class of 2001 graduate and also coached under for Muller.

Brookfield Football welcomes Louie D’Arcangelo as Head Coach! A 2001 grad & 2x All-State lineman, Louie is a member of the Pride & Tradition Circle of Excellence. After 20 years coaching under Rich Angarano & Bryan Muller. He is Brookfield Football. Good luck, Big Lou!

Brookfield Football welcomes Louie D’Arcangelo as Head Coach!

A 2001 grad & 2x All-State lineman, Louie is a member of the Pride & Tradition Circle of Excellence. After 20 years coaching under Rich Angarano & Bryan Muller. He is Brookfield Football.

Good luck, Big Lou! #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/UNs4V5NZ1i — Brookfield Pride and Tradition (@BFBPT) March 24, 2026

D’Arcangelo takes over for Muller, who had been the program’s head coach since 2019, leading the Bobcats to 34 wins and multiple state championship appearances in the CIAC’s Class M. The new Brookfield lead man has been apart of of the Bobcats’ coaching staff the last 20 years and was also a two-time all-state lineman during his high school playing days.

Brookfield this past 2025 season finished with a 10-3 record and as the No. 31 in the state, according to the final Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Brookfield High School

Brookfield High School, located in the scenic town of Brookfield, Connecticut, is known for academic excellence, a supportive community, and competitive athletics. With a commitment to developing well-rounded students, BHS offers a variety of AP courses, extracurriculars, and strong athletic programs. The Bobcats pride themselves on school spirit, innovation, and preparing students for success in college, careers, and beyond.

For Connecticut high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Constitution State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Connecticut high school football excitement across the state.