Brooks School (Mass.) football tabs Spencer Emerson as head coach

It didn’t take former Falmouth (ME) head coach Spencer Emerson, who accepted a job to become the University of New Hampshire’s Director of Operations earlier this year, long to find himself right back into the realm of high school football in the New England region.

Emerson posted on social media Thursday afternoon that he will be stepping down from his position at the University of New Hampshire to become the head football coach at Brooks School (Mass.), which is a member of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC).

“I am appreciative of my opportunity with University of New Hampshire Football and the chance to be part of this historic program,” Emerson said in a statement. “I recognize the timing of this transition may raise questions, as my time at UNH has been short, but this decision was not made without deep consideration. This opportunity aligns with what’s best for my family and my long term goals. I will finish the spring ball season at UNH and officially begin at Brooks this summer.”

Before accepting the Brooks School job, Emerson had stepped away as the head coach of the Navigators after two seasons, with 2024 being a state championship campaign, to leave and become New Hampshire’s Director of Operations/General Manager.

Emerson had been tabbed as the Falmouth head coach back in the spring of 2024, previously having served as the offensive coordinator for the University of Chicago. In taking over a Navigators’ program that went 2-6 in 2023, Emerson produced immediate results at Falmouth.

Falmouth went 11-0 in Emerson’s first year, winning the Maine Principal’s Association (MPA) Class B state championship. This past 2025 season, Emerson guided the team back to the postseason, but fell in the second round.

The Brooks School ended this past season with a 4-4 record and haven’t had a winning seasons since 2022, finishing ranked No. 75 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

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