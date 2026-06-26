Brookville (Va.) football tabs new head coach

Brookville High School (Va.) has decided on who will be their head football coach for the upcoming 2026 campaign, according to a announcement via social media. Fact is, they didn’t have to look to far to find their man.

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The Bee have promoted assistant Dustin Russell to become the program’s next head football coach for the 2026 Virginia high school football season. Russell spent the past season as Brookville’s offensive line coach after previously being the head man at Rustburg in 2024, leading the Red Devils to a 7-4 record and a postseason berth.

“I would like to thank Christine White, Jeff Crews, and Dr. Mark Lineburg for the opportunity to join the Brookville Football family in 2025,” Russell said in a statement. “I am incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to lead the Brookville football program. Brookville has a strong tradition of excellence, and I am committed to building on that foundation while developing young men of character both on and off the field. I look forward to working alongside our student-athletes, coaches, families, community, and connecting with alumni as we strive to compete at the highest level and represent Brookville High School with pride.”

Russell takes over a Brookville program that is barred from the Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs this fall after allowing two ineligible players to take the field last season. The school was assessed a $100 fine as well in addition to the postseason ban.

The Bees finished the 2025-26 Virginia high school football season with a 4-6 record, their third consecutive losing season. Brookville this fall will look to notch their first winning season since 2022.

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