Broward County Classic 2026: Bolles, Archbishop McCarthy to square off

The hits keep coming from the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase as they have announced 2026 matchups for seven straight nights and Sunday’s announcement is a premier in-state battle.

The showcase revealed that 2025 FHSAA Class 2A state finalist The Bolles School (Fla.) will go head up with South Florida power Archbishop McCarthy, which defeated Plantation American Heritage last season.

It’s the seventh known matchup to be released as the showcase is now set to have nine games, according to event organizer Kevin Perry to Rivals. The ninth and final matchup will be announced at a later date.

It will be the second year in a row that Bolles will partake in the Broward County Classic as they defeated Monarch last season, 34-15, to open up the 2025 campaign. The Bulldogs feature multiple future Division I, Power 4 talents in 2028 four-star EDGE Asher Ghioto and running back Xander Edwards.

Archbishop McCarthy is coming off a 10-3 season and return a bevy of collegiate prospects themselves, with the likes of 2027 three-star linebacker Ji’Koi Highsmith leading the way.

The Bulldogs ended this past season with a 14-2 record and finished as one of the state’s best teams, ranked No. 13 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings, with the Mavericks checking in at No. 44.

Now with seven of the nine games revealed by the Broward County Classic, host St. Thomas Aquinas still remains a mystery when it comes to who the Raiders will face in Fort Lauderdale and will be revealed tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase began in 2022, organized by the Broward Education Foundation and features the top high school football teams from the South Florida region and inviting many of the elite programs from around the nation. Among the teams that highlight the event every year from Broward County are nationally ranked Chaminade-Madonna, Plantation American Heritage and St. Thomas Aquinas. The football showcase has already hosted a number of nationally ranked teams from other states, with Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Mater Dei (Calif.), Milton (Ga.), St. Joseph Prep (Pa.), St. John Bosco (Calif.) and St. Frances Academy all taking part in recent years.

