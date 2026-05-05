Broward County Classic 2026 official slate of games

There isn’t many high school football showcases that can stack up to what the Broward County High School Football Classic produces year in and year out.

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With the full official schedule for the Broward County Classic fully put together and nine matchups in total, we provide all the games with times included. The only two games, according to the Broward County Foundation, do not have game times on Aug. 29 with the Miami (FL) Columbus vs. Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman and Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas vs. DeSoto (TX) not having official times.

Broward County Classic 2026 (Aug. 21-29) matchups

Aug. 21

Hollywood (FL) McArthur vs. Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin, 7 p.m.

Aug. 27

Pembroke Pines (FL) West Broward vs. Powder Springs (GA) McEachern, 7 p.m.

Hollywood (FL) Chaminade Madonna vs. Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.

Aug. 28

Coconut Creek (FL) vs. Miami (FL) True North Classical Academy, 7 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale (FL) Western vs. Pine Creek (CO), 7 p.m.

Plantation (FL) American Heritage vs. East Saint Louis (IL) East St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Southwest Ranches (FL) Archbishop McCarthy vs. Jacksonville (FL) The Bolles School, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29

Miami (FL) Columbus vs. Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman, TBA

Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas vs. DeSoto (TX), TBA

The Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase began in 2022, organized by the Broward Education Foundation and features the top high school football teams from the South Florida region and inviting many of the elite programs from around the nation. Among the teams that highlight the event every year from Broward County are nationally ranked Chaminade-Madonna, Plantation American Heritage and St. Thomas Aquinas. The football showcase has already hosted a number of nationally ranked teams from other states, with Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Mater Dei (Calif.), Milton (Ga.), St. Joseph Prep (Pa.), St. John Bosco (Calif.) and St. Frances Academy all taking part in recent years.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.