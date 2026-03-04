Broward County Classic reveals McEachern to face West Broward

The Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase began announcing its slate of games for the 2026 schedule on Monday night, releasing a doozy of a matchup for Aug. 28 between nationally ranked Bishop Gorman (Nev.) and Columbus (Fla.).

Tuesday night was the second of the eight matchups, potentially nine, that the classic will have down in Week 2 of the Florida high school football season this fall and it’s another banger, this time pitting the Sunshine State against its neighbor to the north.

The classic announced that 2025 Class 6A finalist West Broward will face off against Georgia power McEachern Indians of Power Springs. Per the Indians’ schedule release of several days ago, the two teams will meet at the Broward County Classic on Aug. 27 in Fort Lauderdale.

The Indians, which went 10-1 last season, have plenty of talent in order to go unbeaten during the 2026 campaign, but to also make a deep playoff run as well. McEachern’s roster is deep with talent, featuring 2028 four-star athlete Casey Barner and the Indians received a big time transfer at the quarterback position in Brenton James, who came in from St. Augustine (Fla.) after throwing for 2,780 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2025.

The Bobcats have had an off-season that’s seen several of their top talents from last fall transfer out to other neighboring programs, including 2028 four-star athlete A’mir Sears heading to the aforementioned Columbus.

McEachern ended this past season ranked No. 13 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings while West Broward reached the FHSAA’s Class 6A state championship, falling to West Boca Raton.

Now the Broward County Classic has matchups set between Bishop Gorman-Columbus and McEachern-West Broward, respectively.

