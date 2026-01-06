Brunswick (Ga.) set to announce next head football coach

Brunswick (Ga.) didn’t have to look far when it came to who will be the next next head coach of their football program.

According to a report by ITG Next Georgia, the Pirates are set to name Cook County head coach Byron Slack as the Pirates next lead man for the football team. Slack has served as the head football coach of the Hornets the last four seasons, compiling an overall record of 28-21.

Slack takes over for Garrett Grady, who stepped down as Brunswick head football coach in the aftermath of the brawl with Gainesville that occurred in the Class AAAAA playoffs.

Back on Nov. 25, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) had previously announced the suspension of 41 Brunswick players, fining the school $5,000 and barred the Pirates from participating in the 2026 playoffs. The association met with Glynn County Schools and decided to amend the sanctions, lifting the program’s playoff ban and rescinding 39 of the 41 player suspensions, but continued to uphold the fines assessed to Brunswick, which went 9-3 in 2025.

Grady left the Pirates with an overall record of 36-10, qualifying Brunswick for the postseason each of his four years leading the program.

The Pirates graduate key starters like Florida signee Heze Kent and offensive linemen Kasiyah Charlton (UCF signee), Chase Richardson (Kennesaw State signee), but are slated to return a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Nigel Gardner (1,205 yards, 17 touchdowns) and Josiah Gibbons (1,288 yards, 12 touchdowns), respectively.

