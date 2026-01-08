Bryan Moore named Foley (AL) head football coach

It didn’t take long for former Opelika (AL) head football coach Bryan Moore to find his next landing spot.

On Wednesday, the Baldwin County School Board approved Moore as the new head football coach at Foley, which finished 4-6 in 2025.

“There was a lot of interest in this position,” Foley principal Jessica Webb said in a press release regarding the hiring of Moore. “Foley is a wonderful place to live, and there are so many great things happening in our schools and in our community. Coach Moore’s reputation and body of work stood out and best aligned with the qualities, expectations and rich traditions of our school and our city.”

Moore led the Bulldogs the last two seasons, compiling a 19-7 record and just recently led Opelika to the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game, a 48-10 loss to national power Thompson.

Opelika went 10-4 this past season as they made their run to the 7A state championship game. Moore did so behind a roster that featured 2027 talents Colby Key and Braiden Howard, respectively.

Before Moore got to Opelika, the last time the program had won 10 games was in 2020.

More about Foley High School

Foley High School, located in Foley, Alabama, serves grades 9-12 and is part of the Baldwin County School System. The school is known for its strong commitment to academic excellence and extracurricular activities, fostering a positive and supportive environment for students. Foley High offers a range of athletics, including football and basketball, encouraging students to develop teamwork and sportsmanship. The Lions have a rich tradition in various sports, providing opportunities for all student-athletes to compete at high levels and promote school spirit within the community​.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.