Buford, Baylor School set to square off in football preseason tilt

Two of the Southeast’s top high school football programs are set for a preseason showdown at Phillip Beard Stadium in early August.

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According to a social media announcement by Baylor School (Tenn.), the Red Raiders will be taking on Georgia’s 2025 defending Class 6A state champion Buford (Ga.) Wolves on Friday, Aug. 7th at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Wolves ended the 2025 campaign as the No. 1 team in the country, according to the final 2025 Rivals Composite High School Football Rankings. Buford came away with their 15th state championship, which the Wolves only trail Valdosta for the most in Georgia high school football.

To reach the GHSA Class 6A mountain top once again, Buford is already testing their mettle with a strong 2026 slate of games they have put together, with a road trip to North Carolina power Mallard Creek in Charlotte on Sep. 4 and a home date against Florida’s vaunted Miami Central Rockets at home on Sep. 11.

There’s no shortage of talent when it comes to what Baylor School has back in the cupboard as they bring back four-star running back David Gabriel Georges and 2028 four-star EDGE Braxton Rein. A big off-season addition for the Red Raiders was the transfer of 2027 four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher (Ole Miss commitment).

Tennessee’s top-ranked high school football team will take on teams like state powerhouse Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.), Trinity (Ky.) and Legacy School of Sports Sciences (TX), respectively.

More about Baylor School

“Baylor School, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a prestigious private school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and rich extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Baylor’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future success.”

More about Buford High School

“Buford High School, located in Buford, Georgia, is a distinguished public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. With a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Buford’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently winning state championships. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and future-ready.”