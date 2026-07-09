Bus carrying North Carolina high school football team flips on highway, four hurt

According to a WBTV 3 report, a bus carrying Fayetteville (N.C.) Douglas Byrd High School football players flipped and crashed on Wednesday morning, with four people injured from the accident. The North Carolina high school football team was en route back home from a passing tournament.

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The bus, which was carrying 33 people in total, 26 of them students, was heading home from a 7-on-7 event at South Brunswick High School before the bus accident took place. The report states that all of the people on board the bus are expected to recover as there’s no life-threatening injuries at this time.

“Thankfully, there do not appear to be any life-threatening injuries at this time,” Cumberland County Schools said in a official statement to WECT.

“Out of an abundance of caution, those involved in the accident are being evaluated by medical personnel, and the district is coordinating transportation for students to return home safely. We appreciate the quick response of law enforcement and medical personnel. Our focus at this time is on supporting our students, staff and families.”

The Eagles are coming off a tough 2025 North Carolina high school football season, which the team finished 0-10 and were out-scored 450-75. Douglas Byrd is slated to kickoff the 2026 season on the road on Aug. 21 against Cape Fear.

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