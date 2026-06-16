Buster Daniel steps down as Lee-Scott Academy (AL) football coach

An Alabama high school football state championship head coach is leaving his position to take a role with the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), according to a press release by the organization on Tuesday.

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Barry “Buster” Daniel is stepping away as head football coach at Auburn (Ala.) Lee-Scott Academy and accepting the role with the AHSAA as the Director of Private Schools. Daniel led the Warriors to the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Class AAA state championship in 2023.

“Buster Daniel will be joining our staff on June 22, 2026, in the role of Assistant Director,” AHSAA executive director Heath Harmon said in the release. “Coach Daniel brings with him a wealth of coaching experience and relationships throughout the state in the coaching community.”

“He grew up in the AHSAA as a student-athlete and later as coach, and he has spent the last six years coaching at Lee-Scott Academy, one of our member independent schools. He understands the challenges moving forward and is just the right person to move us forward as we embrace the exciting changes that reclassification provide.”

The Warriors are coming off a 9-3 season under Daniel in 2025 as the school made another deep playoff run through the AISA state playoffs. Now one of the AISA’s top football programs is left with a vacancy, but Daniel joins the AHSAA filling a role ahead of the association having split up public and private school state championship postseasons.

“I’m extremely honored to accept the position of Assistant Director for the Alabama High School Athletic Association,” Daniel said in the AHSAA press release. “I have been associated with the AHSAA for over 35 years, most of those as a high school coach. The history of the association speaks for itself, with honor and integrity, and I am grateful for the chance to be a part of such an institution.”

More about Lee-Scott Academy

“Lee-Scott Academy, located in Auburn, Alabama, is a private, college preparatory school serving students from Pre-K through 12th grade. Founded on biblical, Christ-centered principles, the school focuses on holistic student development, balancing academic rigor with strong programs in athletics, arts, and spiritual growth. The Warriors, Lee-Scott’s mascot, compete in various sports, including football and basketball, within the AISA. The school colors are navy and scarlet.”