Butler (NC) football hires head football coach

One of North Carolina’s top offensive coordinators has now taken on a new role as a head football coach.

According to a social media post on Thursday, West Charlotte offensive coordinator Donald Littlejohn announced that he’s been named the new head coach at Butler High School. Littlejohn helped guide a Lions’ offense that amounted over 400 points and reach the 10-win plateau.

“Honored to be named the Head Football Coach at Butler High School,” Littlejohn said via the social media post. “Grateful for the opportunity to serve the players, families, and community. My mission is simple: develop leaders, protect the culture, and give this community a team it can be proud of. Time to build, lead, and win. The standard is excellence on and off the field. Let’s get to work.”

Last season at West Charlotte, the Lions’ offense under Littlejohn’s watch averaged 32 points per game and scored over 40 five separate occasions.

Now Littlejohn will take over a Butler team that was snakebitten throughout the course of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season, but remains one of the state’s better programs. Butler is only a couple years remove from the 2022-23 stretch where the Bulldogs won a total of 22 games.

With several key starters slated to come back, including 1,000-yard rusher Demaurion Thomas Wright, who went for 1367 yards and 11 scores, Littlejohn will have plenty to work with this upcoming fall.

The Bulldogs ended this past season with a 5-7 record and finishing ranked No. 41 in the final 2025 North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Butler High School

Butler High School, located in Matthews, NC, is committed to providing a well-rounded education with a strong emphasis on academic achievement, athletics, and extracurricular activities. Known for its Bulldogs sports teams, the school offers a variety of athletic programs, including football, basketball, soccer, and more. Butler High fosters school spirit and community, encouraging students to excel both in the classroom and on the field​.

