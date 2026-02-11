Caitlin Clark in attendance for top-10 Indiana high school basketball game

We’re hitting the homestretch of the 2025-26 high school basketball season, meaning big-time matchups are coming left and right in Indiana.

On Tuesday night, Pike hosted Mt Vernon for a top-10 clash in Indianapolis. The Red Devils defended home court and picked up an 84-81 overtime win. They did so with WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark in attendance.

The Indiana Fever guard pulled up to watch two of the best teams in the Hoosier State and the matchup delivered. Clark herself will return to the court in just a couple of months when the WNBA season gets going at the end of April.

I’m watching Pike play Mount Vernon tonight just as a casual observer. Caitlin Clark is here. pic.twitter.com/sfM74HoQ5R — John Herrick (@JHerrickOnAir) February 11, 2026

It looked like Pike had the win wrapped up in regulation, but a long inbound pass eventually found the hands of Mt. Vernon senior guard Jamaree Collins, who pulled up and drained a long jumper just inside the 3-point line to tie things up at 72 and send the game into OT.

Wow! Pike junior forward Kenneth Lampley gets the go ahead bucket HOWEVER, Mt. Vernon Fortville senior guard Jamaree Collins hits the long jumper at the buzzer to send this one in overtime.



Tied at 72. 4:00 on the clock! pic.twitter.com/v77Sj7PdBF — Kyler Staley (@kylerstaley) February 11, 2026

According to The Hoosier’s Kyler Staley, unofficially the two teams knocked down a combined 30 treys. Pike junior four-star shooting guard Jahari Miller had 18 points at halftime as the Red Devils led 43-37 after two quarters.

Miller is the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

With the win, Pike improved to 18-3 on the season. The Red Devils entered this week as the No. 67 team in the nation and No. 7 team in Indiana, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

The loss was Mt. Vernon’s third of the season. The Marauders, now 17-3, entered as the No. 51 team nationally and No. 3 team in the state.

Rivals has more on the top high school basketball teams in Indiana this season with the regular season nearing its end. Fishers remains the top-ranked team in the state and is now the No. 16 team in the nation.

