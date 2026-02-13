California high school basketball player threw punches at an official after playoff loss

A California high school basketball player tried to physically attack an official by throwing punches after a loss. As reported by SI’s Tarek Fattal on Instagram, a player from Dorsey High School threw punches even as others attempted to restrain him.

The shocking incident happened after the California Interscholastic Federation Los Angeles City Section postseason match between the Dons and the Downtown Magnets Suns. As Fattal narrated, a Dorsey player received a technical foul after sharing some unpleasant words with an official.

That player made the verbal attack while he was making his way to the bench after receiving his fourth foul. His untoward gesture translated to a technical foul in the visitor’s favor. The Suns converted the technical free throw to give themselves some cushion. Meanwhile, the Dorsey player continued to plead his case while sitting on the bench.

As soon as Dorsey lost to Downtown Magnets, the player left the bench and took off his jersey. He then confronted the official, who initially fell to the ground during their altercation. Then, the punches came out, but other people in attendance pacified the player who, as Fattal described, is a senior who might have played his final California high school basketball game.

That unnecessary incident cannot change the fact that Dorsey lost to Downtown Magnets 59-54. This defeat brings the Dons’ record to 7-19, and they are on a five-game losing streak.

Conversely, the Suns have a 21-8 record and an eight-game winning streak. Patrick Lei led the way for the winners with 30 points, ten rebounds, and five steals, while Gadiel Calanog had 12 points and three steals. Jacob Agustin added five assists and six steals, while Julian Macias took the ball five times.

After winning their 11th-consecutive road game, the Downtown Magnets’ 2025-26 California high school basketball season continues with another playoff game against King/Drew on February 13. In contrast, it’s still uncertain if Dorsey has succeeding games in their schedule.