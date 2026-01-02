California high school basketball team receives $10,000 donation from a former player

A California high school basketball team received a generous donation from a former player who now competes in the NCAA Division I’s Mountain West Conference.

University of Nevada forward Elijah Price gave $10,000 to his high school alma mater, Long Beach’s St. Anthony High School. More than the financial support, Price told the current Saints players that he’s willing to be someone they can look up to and ask for wisdom.

“It means a lot. Not necessarily the money, but just to be in a position to give back to my high school, where I played out for four years. It means a lot to me and the community,” the Wolf Pack redshirt sophomore said to Southern California News Group’s John W. Davis. “As part of my foundation, I just started what’s called ‘Love from the West.’ It’s the first donation, first event that I’ve had, so no better place than to do it here.”

Elijah Price’s surprise donation of $10,000 to his former basketball team at St. Anthony High School in Long Beach is giving back in a big way 🏀🙏



(via @johnwdavis) pic.twitter.com/I78QdY81YD — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) January 1, 2026

In his third year out of California high school basketball and first season in Nevada, Price has become a starter for coach Steve Alford. The six-foot-nine forward is averaging 12.1 points and eight rebounds per game. His efforts helped the Wolf Pack to a 10-3 start this season.

Before transferring to Nevada, he played for Fresno State and redshirted at Drake. Meanwhile, Price earned two First Team Division 1 All-CIF selections while playing for St. Anthony. Elijah Price also participated in the postgraduate Golden State Prep program before attending college.

“Coming back, this is always going to be home. (Saints head coach Alan) Mitchell here; he’s treated me like family since I’ve been here, so it’s always good to come back. My point guard’s here, and it’s just lifelong friends and connections that I’ve built that are going to stick with me forever,” Price added.