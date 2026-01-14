California High School Boys Basketball: St. John Bosco rolls past Mater Dei

Perhaps the most notable high school football rivalry in the nation shifted to the hardwood on Tuesday night as St. John Bosco hosted Mater Dei for a big California Trinity League clash.

The visiting Monarchs kept things close in the first half, but senior five-star small forward Christian Collins and the Braves proved to be too much as the night went on. Bosco claimed a 85-64 victory to improve to 13-4 on the season.

Collins notched a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the way for the No. 6 team in the Golden State — per the Rivals Composite Rankings. Behind Collins, senior guard Gavin Dean-Moss added 19 points.

Mater Dei came out firing looking for an upset win in Bellflower. The Monarchs were down 34-30 at halftime thanks to a big effort from Richie Ramirez. The junior guard led Mater Dei with 19 points, while junior power forward Zian Majeed was right behind with 18 of his own.

The Braves took control early in the third quarter, however. Collins and Co. flexed some muscle, and in a flash, they led by 18 going into the final period. Max Ellis, a senior forward, had 10 points in the win.

Mater Dei star senior shooting guard Luke Barnett was kept in check by the Bosco defense. The Kansas signee was held to just six points.

Bosco continues to build an impressive résumé. It won an early-season clash over Cali powerhouse Harvard-Westlake and also has wins over La Mirada and Santa Margarita Catholic. SMC and Harvard-Westlake are currently the No. 2 and No. 4 teams in the Golden State. Collins had 20 points in what ended up being a double-overtime victory over SMC last weekend.

Mater Dei, the No. 14 team in the state, started off slow but has rattled off separate six and five-game winning streaks at points this year. The Monarchs are now 14-8 on the season.

How to Follow California High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the boys basketball excitement across the country.