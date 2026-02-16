California High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 16

The California high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign has shifted its attention from the regular season to the playoffs.

The No. 1 team in our third set of California high school boys basketball rankings are the

Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, which are currently 23-1 on the season, with a very good Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles team right behind them at No. 2. Besides the Trailblazers and Eagles, who else should we watch for out of California when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

Here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the Golden State according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 16.

1. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (23-1)

The California high school boys Top 25 rankings are topped for the fifth straight week by the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (23-1), winners of 18 straight games and are the hottest high school boys basketball team out of the Golden State heading into the postseason. The Trailblazers picked up an impressive win over No. 2 ranked Harvard-Westlake last week. Sierra Canyon is as good as they come in the country as they feature 5-Star+ Brandon McCoy at combo guard along with 2027 four-star small forward Maximo Adams (North Carolina commitment).

2. Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (26-3)

The Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (26-3) has continued to prove themselves as one of the state’s elite squads as they check in at No. 2 this week. The Eagles have remained one of the country’s nationally ranked teams this season and with the talent they have dotted along the roster, it’s easy to see why Santa Margarita Catholic is highly regarded. The Eagles have the likes of talents Kaiden Bailey (Georgia Tech signee), Brayden Kyman (Washington State commitment) and Drew Anderson (Oregon State commit). Santa Margarita Catholic tomorrow night has a massive California high school boys basketball matchup against No. 4 ranked Harvard-Westlake.

3. Redondo Union Sea Hawks (24-3)

Not many California high school boys basketball teams have been playing as well as the Redondo Union Sea Hawks (24-3) as the squad has won 19 of their last 20 contests, with the only losses coming against Maryland’s The Bullis School, Arizona’s No. 1 ranked Sunnyslope and San Gabriel Academy. The Sea Hawks are currently riding a 10-game winning streak as they head into the CIF postseason. Redondo Union might be playing as well as anyone this season heading into tomorrow night’s matchup against No. 10 Centennial.

4. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (22-5)

Coming in at No. 4 is the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (22-5), which recently lost back-to-back games to Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame, respectively. The Wolverines feature one of the more talented rosters around as Havard-Westlake 2026 four-star shooting guard Joe Sterling (Texas signee) and 2027 three-star guard Cole Holden. Harvard-Westlake knocked off No. 15 ranked Damien, 67-62, and now will take on No. 2 ranked Santa Margarita Catholic in a California high school boys basketball showdown.

5. St. Joseph Knights (20-2)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the California high school boys basketball rankings are the St. Joseph Knights (20-2), which have played one of the state’s toughest schedules. The Knights only two losses on the season have come against two out-of-state programs in Faith Family Academy (TX) and St. Xavier (KY), respectively. St. Joseph is another team that has its eyes on the playoffs as they will take on the Centennial Golden Hawks tomorrow night.

Massey Ratings California High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Notre Dame Knights (20-6)

7. Archbishop Riordan Crusaders (21-1)

8. Salesian College Preparatory Pride (22-3)

9. St. John Bosco Braves (19-8)

10. Centennial Huskies (24-5)

11. St. Ignatius College Preparatory Wildcats (18-2)

12. Crespi Celts (18-12)

13. La Mirada Matadores (22-7)

14. JSerra Catholic Lions (21-12)

15. Damien Spartans (25-7)

16. Inglewood Sentinels (25-4)

17. Crean Lutheran Saints (23-7)

18. Veritas Academy Titans (3-4)

19. Village Christian Crusaders (24-6)

20. Modesto Christian Crusaders (20-6)

21. Etiwanda Eagles (26-4)

22. Folsom Bulldogs (21-5)

23. Sheldon Huskies (23-4)

24. Corona Del Mar Sea Kings (26-2)

25. Brentwood School Eagles (24-4)