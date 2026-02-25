California High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 25

The California high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is deep into the postseason as championship games are right around the corner.

The No. 1 team in our sixth set of California high school boys basketball rankings are the

Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, which are currently 26-1 on the season, soundly defeated Notre Dame, 70-46 on Tuesday night. Besides the Trailblazers, which other programs should we watch for out of California when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the Golden State according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 25.

1. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (26-1)

The California high school boys Top 25 rankings are topped for the sixth straight week by the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (26-1), winners of 21 straight games after they knocked off Notre Dame on Tuesday night in a 70-46 decision. Sierra Canyon is as good as they come in the country as they feature 5-Star+ Brandon McCoy at combo guard along with 2027 four-star small forward Maximo Adams (North Carolina commitment). The Trailblazers have set themselves up for a showdown with No. 2 ranked Harvard-Westlake on Saturday.

2. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (25-5)

Jumping up to the second spot in this week’s rankings are the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (25-5), which has won four straight games since losing to Crespi on Jan. 31. The Wolverines feature one of the more talented rosters around as Havard-Westlake 2026 four-star shooting guard Joe Sterling (Texas signee) and 2027 three-star guard Cole Holden. Harvard-Westlake recently defeated No. 11

La Mirada, 71-57, and now have a highly anticipated rematch with Sierra Canyon this weekend.

3. Notre Dame Knights (22-7)

Hopping back into the Top 5 of the California high school boys basketball rankings are the Notre Dame Knights (22-7), which which saw their season come to an end against top-ranked Sierra Canyon on Tuesday night. As of late, the Knights have faced the likes of national powers Sierra Canyon, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) and Paul VI Catholic (Va.), respectively. Notre Dame is led by a pair of future Division I players in 2027 four-star point guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. and 2026 three-star small forward Zach White (San Diego commitment).

4. Redondo Union Sea Hawks (25-4)

The Redondo Union Sea Hawks (25-4) were one of the state’s hottest teams recently, but their season came to an end last week in a 73-70 loss to La Mirada. The squad had won 20 of their last 21 contests before the loss, with the only previous losses coming against Maryland’s The Bullis School, Arizona’s No. 1 ranked Sunnyslope and San Gabriel Academy.

5. St. Joseph Knights (22-2)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the California high school boys basketball rankings are the St. Joseph Knights (22-2), which have played one of the state’s toughest schedules and are still going strong in the current postseason. The Knights only two losses on the season have come against two out-of-state programs in Faith Family Academy (TX) and St. Xavier (KY), respectively. St. Joseph’s last win was over Bakersfield Christian (67-57 win) and are slated to take on No. 25 Buchanan on Saturday.

Massey Ratings California High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (26-5)

7. Archbishop Riordan Crusaders (24-1)

8. Salesian College Preparatory Pride (22-3)

9. St. John Bosco Braves (20-9)

10. Centennial Huskies (24-7)

11. La Mirada Matadores (23-8)

12. Crespi Celts (18-13)

13. St. Ignatius College Preparatory Wildcats (20-3)

14. JSerra Catholic Lions (23-12)

15. Damien Spartans (26-7)

16. Crean Lutheran Saints (25-7)

17. Inglewood Sentinels (26-5)

18. Modesto Christian Crusaders (23-6)

19. Folsom Bulldogs (23-5)

20. Sheldon Huskies (25-4)

21. Veritas Academy Titans (3-5)

22. Etiwanda Eagles (26-5)

23. Brentwood School Eagles (24-4)

24. Village Christian Crusaders (24-7)

25. Buchanan Bears (24-3)