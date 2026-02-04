California High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 4

The California high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign now shifts its attention from the regular season to the playoffs.

Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, which are off to a 21-1 start, with a very good Harvard-Westlake squad at No. 2. Besides the Trailblazers and Wolverines, but who else should we watch for out of California when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

Here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the Golden State according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 4.

1. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (21-1)

The California Top 25 high school boys rankings are topped for the third straight week by the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (21-1), winners of 16 straight games and are the hottest high school boys basketball team out of the Golden State heading into the postseason. The Trailblazers picked up an impressive win over No. 2 ranked Harvard-Westlake last week. Sierra Canyon is as good as they come in the country as they feature 5-Star+ Brandon McCoy at combo guard along with 2027 four-star small forward Maximo Adams (North Carolina commitment).

2. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (21-4)

Coming in at No. 2 is the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (21-4), which recently lost back-to-back games to Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame, respectively. The Wolverines feature one of the more talented rosters around as Havard-Westlake 2026 four-star shooting guard Joe Sterling (Texas signee) and 2027 three-star guard Cole Holden. Harvard-Westlake closed out the regular season with 90-56 win over No. 32 St. Francis.

3. Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (23-3)

The Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (23-3) has continued to prove themselves as one of the state’s elite squads. The Eagles have remained one of the country’s nationally ranked teams this season and with the talent they have dotted along the roster, it’s easy to see why Santa Margarita Catholic is highly regarded. The Eagles have the likes of talents Kaiden Bailey (Georgia Tech signee), Brayden Kyman (Washington State commitment) and Drew Anderson (Oregon State commit). Santa Margarita Catholic barely edged out Mater Dei, 74-73.

4. Redondo Union Sea Hawks (22-3)

Not many teams have been playing as well as the Redondo Union Sea Hawks (22-3) as the team has won 17 of their last 18 contests, with the only loss coming against Arizona’s No. 1 ranked Sunnyslope. The Sea Hawks are currently riding a 8-game winning streak as they head into the CIF postseason. Redondo Union might be playing as well as anyone this season.

5. Notre Dame Knights (18-6)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the California high school boys basketball rankings are the Notre Dame Knights (18-6), which have played arguably one of the toughest schedules in the land. As of late, the Knights have faced the likes of national powers Sierra Canyon, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) and Paul VI Catholic (Va.), respectively. Notre Dame is led by a pair of future Division I players in 2027 four-star point guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. and 2026 three-star small forward Zach White (San Diego commitment). The Knights latest win was a 81-48 win over Bishop Alemany.

Massey Ratings California High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. St. Joseph Knights (18-2)

7. Archbishop Riordan Crusaders (15-1)

8. St. John Bosco Braves (18-6)

9. Salesian College Preparatory Pride (19-3)

10. Centennial Huskies (22-5)

11. Damien Spartans (25-4)

12. La Mirada Matadores (20-6)

13. Crespi Celts (16-10)

14. St. Ignatius College Preparatory Wildcats (14-2)

15. Etiwanda Eagles (25-2)

16. Corona Del Mar Sea Kings (25-1)

17. JSerra Catholic Lions (17-11)

18. Veritas Academy Titans (3-3)

19. Crean Lutheran Saints (21-7)

20. Brentwood School Eagles (23-3)

21. Village Christian Crusaders (21-6)

22. Inglewood Sentinels (22-4)

23. De La Salle Spartans (17-4)

24. Folsom Bulldogs (17-5)

25. Modesto Christian Crusaders (16-6)

