California High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 20

The California high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign continues to roll into the second half of the season as the postseason looms large ahead.

Taking the No. 1 spot in our first California high school boys basketball rankings are the

Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, which are off to a 18-1 start as they just competed in the prestigious Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. Besides the Trailblazers, but who else should we watch for out of California when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

Here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the Golden State according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 20.

1. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (18-1)

Taking the top spot in our initial California Top 25 rankings is the the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (18-1), winners of 13 straight games and are the hottest high school boys basketball team out of the Golden State currently. The Trailblazers’ latest victory came at the Hoophall Classic, upending one of Florida’s top boys basketball teams in Columbus (Fla.), 75-58. Sierra Canyon is as good as they come in the country as they feature 5-Star+ Brandon McCoy at combo guard along with 2027 four-star small forward Maximo Adams (North Carolina commitment). Tomorrow night is a massive showdown with No. 2 ranked Harvard-Westlake (20-2).

2. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (20-2)

Coming in right behind Sierra Canyon is the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (20-2), which will face off against the Trailblazers tomorrow night for California high school boys basketball supremacy. The Wolverines feature one of the more talented rosters around as Havard-Westlake 2026 four-star shooting guard Joe Sterling (Texas signee) and 2027 three-star guard Cole Holden. A win over Sierra Canyon this week would likely vault the Wolverines to the top spot in next week’s rankings.

3. Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (20-3)

The Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (20-3) are not just making waves on the high school football end of things, but also on the hardwood this winter. The Eagles have remained one of the country’s nationally ranked teams this season and with the talent they have dotted along the roster, it’s easy to see why Santa Margarita Catholic is highly regarded. The Eagles have the likes of talents Kaiden Bailey (Georgia Tech signee), Brayden Kyman (Washington State commitment) and Drew Anderson (Oregon State commit).

4. Redondo Sea Hawks (19-3)

Not many teams have been playing as well as the Redondo Union Sea Hawks (19-3) as the team has won 14 of their last 15 games, with the only loss coming against Arizona’s No. 1 ranked Sunnyslope. The Sea Hawks are currently riding a 5-game winning streak as they head into the final four contests of the regular season before the CIF postseason begins.

5. Notre Dame Knights (15-6)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the California high school boys basketball rankings are the Notre Dame Knights (15-6), which have played arguably one of the toughest schedules in the land. As of late, the Knights have faced the likes of national powers Sierra Canyon, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) and Paul VI Catholic (Va.), respectively. Notre Dame is led by a pair of future Division I players in 2027 four-star point guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. and 2026 three-star small forward Zach White (San Diego commitment).

Massey Ratings California High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. St. Joseph Knights (13-2)

7. Archbishop Riordan Crusaders (10-1)

8. St. John Bosco Braves (15-5)

9. Salesian College Preparatory Pride (15-2)

10. Centennial Huskies (18-5)

11. Veritas Academy Titans (2-1)

12. La Mirada Matadores (16-6)

13. Damien Spartans (20-6)

14. Crespi Celts (13-8)

15. St. Ignatius College Preparatory Wildcats (10-1)

16. Etiwanda Eagles (21-2)

17. JSerra Catholic Lions (14-10)

18. Crean Lutheran Saints (17-6)

19. Brentwood School Eagles (18-2)

20. Corona Del Mar Sea Kings (19-1)

21. Village Christian Crusaders (17-5)

22. De La Salle Spartans (14-3)

23. Sheldon Huskies (16-3)

24. Modesto Christian Crusaders (12-4)

25. Inglewood Sentinels (18-4)

