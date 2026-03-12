California High School Football: Centennial reveals 2026 games

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is California, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

One of high school football’s top teams from the 2025 season was California’s Centennial Huskies, which reached the CIF Southern Section championship game, losing to Santa Margarita Catholic, the eventual state Open Division champion.

Centennial loses some key pieces from last year’s 12-2 team, the Huskies don’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon under longtime head coach Matt Logan.

The Huskies look like they’ll have a bevy of talent back, including 2027 four-star safety Jaden Walk-Green and three-star defensive lineman Miles Schirmer.

The full Centennial 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – at Servite

Aug. 28 – Santa Margarita Catholic

Sep. 11 – at Mater Dei

Sep. 18 – Rancho Cucamonga

Sep. 25 – at De La Salle

Oct. 2 – at Vista Murrieta

Oct. 9 – Murrieta Valley

Oct. 15 – Norco

Oct. 23 – at Chaparral

Oct. 29 – at Murrieta Mesa

Centennial is coming off competing for the CIF Southern Section championship under Logan and finished the 2025 season as the No. 2 ranked team, according to the California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Centennial High School

Centennial High School, located in Corona, California, is a distinguished public high school known for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering numerous AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Centennial’s athletic teams are competitive at the state level, fostering school spirit and community pride. Emphasizing leadership, innovation, and community service, Centennial High cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.

