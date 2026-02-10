California high school football: Furian Inferrera transfers from Mater Dei to Mission Hills

Furian Inferrera will be completing his California high school football career at Mission Hills High School. The three-star quarterback announced his transfer from Mater Dei Monarchs to the Grizzlies.

The Minnesota commit posted on X, “Grateful for the past three years at Mater Dei, I’ve made countless friendships and created great memories with all my guys. I appreciate the admin, staff, and the Mater Dei community for everything they’ve done for me.

— Furian Inferrera (@FurianInferrera) February 10, 2026

Inferrera had minimal playing time behind Wisconsin-bound Ryan Hopkins for a team that finished with a 10-3 record last season. In two seasons with Mater Dei, he completed 14 throws out of 19 attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown. He missed much of his junior year due to injury.

He will be joining a California high school football team that finished with a 9-2 record last season. The Grizzlies finished their campaign with a 42-35 loss to Cathedral Catholic in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division semifinals. Mission Hills is in need of a quarterback, as graduating four-star senior Troy Huhn will be joining Virginia Tech.

Inferrera committed to Minnesota last June despite having two official visits at Nebraska. He is the 50th-best quarterback among the Class of 2027 prospects. With Furian Inferrera leaving Mater Dei, the team that finished 21st in the nation last year will also have a void to fill behind center. Incoming sophomore Trevor Scott could have that opportunity.

