California high school football head coach steps down after nine years

San Luis Obispo (CA) Mission Prep‘s football program has gone nearly a decade under the watch of David Schuster as the school’s head coach. Over the weekend the longtime California high school football lead man announced his resignation.

According to a social media release, Schuster announced that he is stepping down as the program’s head coach after nine seasons. Over course of nearly 10 years, Schuster compiled an overall record of 61-34 from 2016 to 2025.

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“Today, I officially resigned from (Mission Prep Football). I have lived a dream for 9 years as the head coach of this beautiful school. To everyone who signed The Bricks, I love you dearly and it has been my greatest honor to be your coach,” Schuster said in a statement via social media.

Today, I officially resigned from @MCPFootball. I have lived a dream for 9 years as the head coach of this beautiful school. To everyone who signed The Bricks, I love you dearly and it has been my greatest honor to be your coach.

God Bless! pic.twitter.com/UI4rKhEJb1 — David Schuster (@coach_dschuster) May 1, 2026

Schuster’s first two seasons were as a Division 6 eight-man team before moving up to 11-man football in Division III. The Royals’ best campaign under Schuster came from 2021 to 2023 when Mission Prep had a combined record of 26-9.

In 2025, Mission Prep posted a 3-8 record and ranked as the No. 474 program in the state, according to the final California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Mission Prep

Mission Prep is a Catholic high school that focuses on forming students into well-rounded individuals with strong academic, spiritual, and athletic foundations. The school emphasizes scholarship, leadership, and service to others, with a vibrant athletics program that encourages participation across various sports, including football, basketball, and more.

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