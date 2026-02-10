California high school football hires former NFL safety as head coach

A California high school football team is hoping that a former NFL safety can help turn their program around.

El Camino High School confirmed through Instagram that Stefan McClure will be the Wildcats’ new head coach. He played for Vista High School before attending the University of California. During his four-year stint with the Golden Bears, McClure had 165 total tackles (93 solo), ten passes defended, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and a sack in 38 games.

After going undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft, he spent time with the Indianapolis Colts’ offseason teams but never made it to the active roster. McClure finally got his NFL breakthrough when the then-Washington Redskins included him on their 2017 final roster. He made three tackles in seven games.

Since then, he has tried out for the Detroit Lions and the Oakland Raiders but has never made another active roster. McClure turned to coaching, starting as a graduate assistant at SMU in 2019. Two years later, he became the Mustangs’ cornerbacks coach and contributed to the American Athletic Conference-winning 2023 squad.

McClure will take over a California high school football team that struggled last season, finishing with a 1-10 record under head coach Michael Hobbs. El Camino’s lone victory in 2025 came against Apple Valley, and their losses were by an average margin of 17.7 points. Hobbs led the Wildcats to a 6-6 finish in 2024, 7-5 in 2023, and 9-4 in 2022.

