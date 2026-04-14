California High School Football: Los Alamitos names Rory Schoonmaker new head coach

One of the more notable high school football programs in California has its new head football coach.

After two seasons at El Segundo, Rory Schoonmaker has been hired as the new head coach at Los Alamitos, according to High School on SI’s Tarek Fattal. Schoonmaker will replace Ray Fenton, who left the Griffins after six seasons to become the new head coach at Orange Lutheran.

Schoonmaker will take over a program that went 12-3, won the CIF-SS D2 title and finished as the No. 12 team in the Golden State last season, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. Fenton went 80-33 during his time with the Griffins.

It’s another quick move for Schoonmaker, who landed a head coaching gig at Santa Ana three years ago. After one year with the Saints, he made the move to El Segundo and won 14 games across the last two seasons. In 2025, the Eagles went 8-3.

He’s now set to take over a competitive roster that will feature the likes of senior three-star wide receiver Kamden Tillis and senior three-star defensive lineman Hunter Eligon.

More about Los Alamitos

“Los Alamitos High School, located in Los Alamitos, California, is known for its strong academic programs and a highly competitive athletics department. The school boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a new athletic complex scheduled for completion in 2025. With a rich history of success in sports like football, basketball, and lacrosse, LAHS maintains a strong sense of community and school pride, symbolized by its Griffin mascot.”

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Golden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across California.