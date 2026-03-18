California high school football: Mission Viejo unveils 2026 schedule

The Mission Viejo Diablos finished the 2025 California high school football season with a 9-2 record. Winning close to 82 percent of their games placed them seventh in the final Rivals Composite Team Rankings and sixth in the Massey Ratings.

While Mission Viejo had an impressive mark, their season ended with a loss to Mater Dei in the opening round of the California Interscholastic Federation Open Division state playoffs. Worse yet, the Monarchs completed a 20-0 shutout in that game.

Getting past the first round should be on the Diablos’ agenda for 2026. However, they must pull off that feat without former standouts Luke Fahey, Jeron Jones, Vance Spafford, JD Hill, and Brady Bowman. Though they will be losing much talent, Mission Viejo can remain competitive with the likes of Jordan Hicks, Max Markofski, MJ Anderson, and Jack Junker.

The holdovers will banner the Diablos’ 2026 California high school football campaign, which starts with a home game against Chapparal on August 21. A week later, Mission Viejo will host St. Paul, a team that they handily defeated last year. Meanwhile, the Diablos’ third game will be on the road against Folsom.

Mission Viejo’s remaining away games will be against Yorba Linda, San Clemente, and Los Alamitos. Conversely, they will also host Lincoln, Pittsburg, Edison, and San Juan Hills.

Mission Viejo regular season schedule 2026

August 21 – versus Chapparal

August 28 – versus St. Paul

September 4 – at Folsom

September 11 – versus Lincoln

September 18 – versus Pittsburg

September 25 – bye

October 2 – versus Lincoln

October 9 – at Yorba Linda

October 16 – at San Clemente

October 23 – at Los Alamitos

October 26 – versus San Juan Hills

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout California, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.