California High School Football: Pittsburg releases schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is California, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Next up out of the state of California when it comes to their 2026 high school football schedule release are the Pittsburg Pirates, which finished within the state’s Top 25 rankings last season. Armed with an abundance of talent last fall, the Pirates concluded last season with a 42-17 win over Cardinal Newman.

The Pirates only two losses of the season came against state powerhouses Archbishop Riordan and De La Salle, respectively. Though Pittsburg has some graduations that will hit the roster, one key returner that will be back is 2028 four-star wide receiver Kenneth Ward, who caught 47 passes for 924 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 2025.

The full Pittsburg 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 28 – Monterey Trail

Sep. 4 – St. John Bosco

Sep. 11 – at James Logan

Sep. 18 – at Mission Viejo

Oct. 2 – Los Gatos

Oct. 9 – Liberty

Oct. 16 – Freedom

Oct. 23 – at Deer Valley

Oct. 30 – at Antioch

Nov. 6 – at Heritage

Pittsburg went 11-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 19 ranked team, according to the final California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Pittsburg High School

Pittsburg High School, located in Pittsburg, California, is a comprehensive high school known for its strong academic and extracurricular programs. Established in 1924, PHS is home to the Pirates and serves a diverse student body. The school offers a range of AP courses, career technical education, and a robust athletics program. The Pirates are recognized for their competitive sports teams, particularly in football. The school fosters a supportive environment emphasizing academic achievement and community involvement.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Golden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across California.