California High School Football: Servite announces 2026 slate
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is California, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
Following up the earlier announcement by national powerhouse Mater Dei is that of the Servite Friars (Calif.), which officially posted their schedule on social media on Wednesday. The Trinity League member is taking aim at bouncing back from back-to-back subpar season and look to take a new direction under a new head coach.
The Friars have hired former Chandler (Ariz.) head coach Rick Garretson as the program’s next lead man. Garretson is a 1974 graduate of Servite and had a successful run at Chandler, leading the Wolves to two ESPN Geico Bowl titles.
The full Servite 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.
Servite Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 21 – Centennial
Aug. 28 – at Murrieta Valley
Sep. 4 – Centennial (Ariz.)
Sep. 11 – St. Paul
Sep. 25 – at Damien
Oct. 2 – at Orange Lutheran
Oct. 9 – at Santa Margarita Catholic
Oct. 16 – at Servite Mater Dei
Oct. 23 – St. John Bosco
Oct. 30 – at JSerra Catholic
Top 10
- 1Hot
Big Ten
Calls for tampering rule changes
- 2New
Michigan Football
Coach sues over firing
- 3Trending
Hot Seat Watch
College Basketball coach intel
- 4
SEC Assistant Accused
Grant Leonard levels accusation
- 5
Bracketology
Bubble gets chaotic
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Servite has finished the last two seasons with a 6-5 record. This past 2025 campaign, the Friars ended as the No. 10 team in California, according to the Rivals Composite High School Football Rankings.
More about Servite High School
Servite High School, located in Anaheim, California, is a prestigious private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to spiritual development. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Servite’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.
How to Follow California High School Football
For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Golden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across California.