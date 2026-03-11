California High School Football: Servite announces 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is California, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Following up the earlier announcement by national powerhouse Mater Dei is that of the Servite Friars (Calif.), which officially posted their schedule on social media on Wednesday. The Trinity League member is taking aim at bouncing back from back-to-back subpar season and look to take a new direction under a new head coach.

The Friars have hired former Chandler (Ariz.) head coach Rick Garretson as the program’s next lead man. Garretson is a 1974 graduate of Servite and had a successful run at Chandler, leading the Wolves to two ESPN Geico Bowl titles.

The full Servite 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – Centennial

Aug. 28 – at Murrieta Valley

Sep. 4 – Centennial (Ariz.)

Sep. 11 – St. Paul

Sep. 25 – at Damien

Oct. 2 – at Orange Lutheran

Oct. 9 – at Santa Margarita Catholic

Oct. 16 – at Servite Mater Dei

Oct. 23 – St. John Bosco

Oct. 30 – at JSerra Catholic

Servite has finished the last two seasons with a 6-5 record. This past 2025 campaign, the Friars ended as the No. 10 team in California, according to the Rivals Composite High School Football Rankings.

