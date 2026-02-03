California High School Football: Servite HC Chris Reinert steps down

After three seasons in charge, Servite (Calif.) head football coach Chris Reinert and the school announced on Tuesday that he has stepped down.

Reinert wrote a statement that was included in a press release by the school on Tuesday:

“It has been an honor and the privilege of a lifetime to serve as the Head Football Coach of my alma mater. Servite High School is a uniquely special place because of the authentic relationships and bonds forged. I am grateful for the opportunity to have led such tremendous young men on their journey to becoming faith-filled leaders while simultaneously developing as football players. I will remember fondly the way we served our players, teaching life lessons and helping them compete on the gridiron. I am proud of the progress that we have made in the Servite football program, and I believe the future is very bright.”

Across his three seasons at the helm, Reinert led Servite to a 20-16 record. He quickly rejuvenated the program in his first season in charge in 2023, as the Friars won eight games and made a run to the Division II state championship game, ultimately falling to Mission Viejo.

The last two seasons have seen Servite finish with a 6-5 record. In 2025, it still ended last season as the No. 10 team in California, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

The Anaheim program now becomes one of the top available openings in the Golden State. The 2025 roster featured seven ranked prospects, per Rivals. It remains to be seen if the departure of Reinert will cause any form of shakeup to the Friars’ roster, but the likes of four-star interior offensive lineman Elisha Mueller, three-star linebacker Isaiah Leilua, four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder and three-star wide receiver Benjamin Harris are expected back for the 2026 season.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Reinert. Before coming back to his alma mater, he spent time as an assistant with multiple Power Four college programs, including UCLA, Arizona State and Colorado.

This is the latest big piece of coaching news to rock California not long after the conclusion of the 2025 season. On Monday, it was announced that Rod Sherman was out as head coach of Orange Lutheran, another one of the state’s top programs. Rivals’ Andy Villamarzo has more on the departure of Sherman here.

