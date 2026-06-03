California high school football team cancels 2026 season

A California high school football program that finished three games above the .500 mark in 2025 will no longer field a team for the upcoming season.

According to a report by The Mercury News, Fremont (Calif.) Irvington High School administration has decided to shut down the football program for the 2026 season.

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Per the report, the Vikings decided after six months of trying to find a new head coach for the football program and with player numbers dwindling, the school decided to cancel the upcoming season. Irvington numbers reached dire straights as the report stated player participation was between 17 to 20 student-athletes for the upcoming California high school football campaign.

“Only 17-20 eligible players combined across both JV and Varsity teams,” a letter to to players and parents said about the school’s decision to suspend the football program. “Even if we were able to hire a coach and staff at this time, we do not have enough players to safely field a varsity team or complete the required summer conditioning.”

Anthony Jackson had stepped down as the school’s head coach back in December, creating a vacancy for a Vikings’ squad that went 7-4 last season with a roster around 30 players, according to MaxPreps.

The report states that the remaining players from Irvington are able to immediately transfer to neighboring schools like Washington or Kennedy, which are within the district under a hardship waiver to continue playing high school football.

More about Irvington High School

“Irvington High School, located in Fremont, CA, is known for its strong academic programs, diverse student body, and commitment to excellence. The school offers a variety of Advanced Placement courses, extracurricular activities, and competitive athletics. With a focus on student leadership, the school follows the “Houses System” to promote community and collaboration. Irvington Vikings take pride in their spirit, innovation, and dedication to success.”

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