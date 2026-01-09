California high school football team hires former NFL linebacker as head coach

A California high school football team welcomes a former linebacker who played nine seasons in the NFL as its new head coach. The San Diego Football account on X posted that Stephen Cooper will take over the San Diego High School football program after serving as a coordinator for the previous seasons.

Cooper played his entire NFL career with the San Diego Chargers from 2003 to 2011. In 133 games, the undrafted linebacker from the University of Maine had 571 tackles (405 solo), 33 passes defended, ten sacks, eight forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. Cooper never missed a game in his first five seasons.

Meanwhile, his best year came in 2007, when he had 107 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions for the Chargers. Coincidentally, it was also San Diego’s best finish during his pro football career, reaching the AFC Championship Game but losing to the New England Patriots.

The Wareham (MA) alum will take over a California high school football team that finished with a 7-6 record last season. The Cavers had a promising start, winning four consecutive victories, including their win by forfeit against Mar Vista. However, San Diego High went on a tough spell, losing five of its next six games.

The Cavers bounced back by winning two of their last three games, but lost to Steele Canyon in the CIF San Diego Section Division II semifinals 21-7.

