California High School Girls Basketball: Ontario Christian beats Mitty in 2OT thriller

The 2026 Kay Yow Showcase at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. held what turned out to be the best high school girls basketball game of the season on Saturday.

Ontario Christian and Archbishop Mitty entered as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. Some big-time prospects were on the floor and they all delivered. Ontario Christian came out on top in a double-overtime thriller, winning 96-87.

Junior Five-Star Plus+ point guard Kaleena Smith put together perhaps the best performance of her young career. The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle finished with 50 points, 35 of which came in the second half.

Playing nearly 40 minutes, Smith took 38 shots and made 18, five of which came from behind the arc. She also went 9-10 from the free throw line and had six rebounds, four steals and three assists. She turned the ball over just twice.

The Knights also got a 20-point, 18-rebound double-double from sophomore shooting guard Tatianna Griffin, the No. 1 overall prospect early on in the 2028 cycle. Her 18 boards led all players. Ontario Christian played just seven and the trio of Smith, Griffin and Dani Robinson accounted for 86 points.

For Mitty, senior Five-Star Plus+ shooting guard McKenna Woliczko unsurprisingly led the charge. The Iowa signee, who ranks as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, went for 25 points on 10-17 shooting. She also had 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Woliczko recently returned after tearing her ACL last year.

It was a more balanced scoring attack for Monarchs in the losing effort. Junior combo guard Ze’Ni Patterson knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Three others finished in double-figures. Junior Tiere McCarthy put up 10 points, 11 boards and six assists in over 35 minutes of playing time.

Ontario Christian won the rebound battle 52-44 and really separated itself with turnovers. The Knights forced 16 Mitty TOs and turned them into 22 points.

This isn’t the first highlight-reel battle between the pair of Golden State programs and it won’t be the last. Mitty got the best of the Knights to win the Nike Tournament of Champions in December of 2024. Ontario Christian has now won two of the last three meetings across the last two seasons. Don’t be surprised to see these two meet once more with a state championship on the line this spring.

