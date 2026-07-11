Calvary Christian (Fla.) guard Cayden Daughtry triumphs in Nike EYBL clash

With day three of the Nike EYBL session IV taking place tonight, Clearwater Calvary Christian (Fla.) five-star Cayden Daughtry and the Florida Rebels clash with Orlando Southeastern Prep (Fla.) top prospect CJ Rosser was one of the headline matchups of today’s events.

Teams are currently finalizing their standings ahead of Nike’s Peach Jam tournament.

Daughtry, a class of 2027 recruit, is the fourth overall point guard in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings, ranking ninth nationally. Playing in front of some of the top D1 coaches in the nation today, the Calvary Christian point guard is predicted to land at Iowa, according to Rivals RPM.

“Cayden Daughtry, who is more of a score-first lead guard. He is leading the EYBL in scoring while also shooting close to 38.6 percent from three. He is a smooth shooter with a lot of confidence and a crafty handle.” Rivals Jaime Shaw shared ahead of the event.

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Across all the games from this week’s session at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Daughtry is the top scorer in the tournament for the Florida Rebels, averaging 32.7 points. A distance ahead of the second-place prospect, Mephis Bartlett (Tenn.), four-star small forward Dylan Jones.

Rounding out the top three across the session was Rosser. During today’s slate of games, Daughtry and the Southeastern Prep star went head-to-head as the Florida Rebels took on Team United. Ultimately, it was the Rebels who came out on top, with Daughtry outscoring Rosser 27 -24 and putting up 6 assists to Rosser’s 1.

Also featuring for Team United was Spire Academy (Ohio), five-star King Gibson. Gibson, a class of 2027 recruit, is the fifth-ranked recruit in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings, and the top combo guard. The prospect, whose recruitment is still wide open, put up a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists.

Elsewhere across the event, other top performers include Chandler Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star DeMarcus Henry, who currently leads the session in rebounds and ranks sixth in scoring, and Kansas City Monarch Academy (Kan.) four-star Jaxson Davis, who is in the top five in scoring and leads in steals.

Following today’s session, the final EYBL standings ahead of the Nike Peach Jam Tournament are starting to take shape, with the Florida Rebels leading the way in Pool B. Meanwhile, Team Herro, led by Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.) four-star Kager Knueppel, leads the way in Pool A.

The penultimate day of the event gets underway tomorrow at 9:00 AM PST, with the Oakland Soldiers taking on MeanStreets.