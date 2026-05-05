Candidates for 2025-26 Girls Flag Football Player of the Year

The high school girls flag football season is coming to a close as the state of Florida is seeing its season begin to wind down as the playoffs continue. Florida will see the 2026 campaign come to a close on the weekend of May 15-16 with the state championships at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ One Bucs Place. Rivals takes a look at five candidates for the nation’s Girls Flag Football Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season:

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QB Gabby Werr, Tampa (FL) Alonso

The senior quarterback for the No. 1 nationally ranked Alonso Ravens has the team on track to repeat as Florida Class 4A state champions. Werr has put up numbers that surpass what the signal caller threw up as a junior, with the quarterback this season completing 427 of 666 passes for 4,980 yards and 81 touchdowns. That’s 10 more touchdowns and Werr has plenty of football to still play this season, with potentially three games to go. Could easily see Werr passing 6,000 yards and coming close to 100 touchdowns when it’s all said and done.

QB Makena Cook, Orange (CA) Orange Lutheran

Cook has the distinct honor of being the first girls flag football player to ever receive the sport’s first Division I P4 overture, receiving an offer from Nebraska. The quarterback, who is already committed to Georgia for soccer, had herself an incredible 2025 season for the Lancers and put up some eye-popping numbers. Cook ended the 2025 campaign throwing for an eye-popping 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns for the Lancers and also added 313 and three scores on the ground.

QB Ariana Akey, Littleton (CO) Mountain Vista

Akey became the first ever player to commit to a Division I, Power 4 program when she announced her commitment to Nebraska back in mid-April. Akey has had herself a prolific prep career behind center for the Eagles, with the signal caller throwing for a total of 8,980 yards with 171 touchdowns over the last two seasons. The quarterback can get it done with her legs as she rushed for 2,769 yards and scored 35 touchdowns. This past season was a prolific year for Akey as she completed 384 of 570 passes for 4,545 yards, 89 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Akey rushed for 1,526 yards and 22 scores.

QB Azul Trujillo, Calexico (CA) Vincent Memorial Catholic

When it comes down to the kind of numbers Trujillo put up for Vincent Memorial Catholic, along with her other accolades, it’s pretty difficult to not have the sophomore sensation among the quarterbacks that are on this list. Trujillo, who is a two-time NFL Flag national champion and on the Team USA 15U national team, the quarterback had the most prolific season of anyone when it came to numbers. The passer this past season completed 773 of 996 passes for 9,503 yards and 112 touchdowns. Trujillo also added 301 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

QB Marlie Phillips, Chandler (AZ) Hamilton

Last, but certainly not least on this list of candidates from around the country for Player of the Year is Hamilton’s Phillips, who is coming off leading the Huskies to their second straight state championship. Oh yeah, did we forget to mention she’s a sophomore? Phillips, like Trujillio, is a Class of 2028 and has set a bunch of state records along the way in Arizona. The Hamilton passer owns the season state record for passing yards (6,079), passing touchdowns (104) and completions (499). By the time it’s all said and done, we expect Phillips to own just about every Arizona state record in the passing department for girls flag football.