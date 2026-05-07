Candidates for 2025-26 High School Softball Player of the Year

The high school softball season is starting to come to a close in many of the major states around the country. With state championships on the horizon in Florida and many others, what better time to look at some of the nation’s best all throughout the season than now? Whether its pitchers, infielders or outfielders, Rivals takes a look at five candidates for the nation’s high school softball Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season:

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P Kynzee Anderson, Shreveport (LA) Calvary Baptist Academy

The Georgia Bulldogs’ commitment is fresh off of leading Calvary Baptist Academy to the LHSAA’s Division III Select championship after defeating Parkview Baptist, 5-3. With the way Anderson played throughout the course of the season, it’s difficult to not have her among one of the nation’s candidates for Player of the Year. Anderson owned the circle and finished the 2026 season with a 30-1 mark with a 0.61 ERA and 318 strikeouts. At the plate, Anderson batted .290 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in.

P Eloisa Maes, Melissa (TX)

Considered one of the more highly rated pitchers in the country, according to Softball America’s player rankings, Maes has shown throughout the spring why she’s one of the nation’s best. The Arizona commitment last season winning 31 games, fanning 238 batters in nearly 146 innings. This current 2025 season for the Cardinals, Maes has displayed her dominance in the circle on a weekly basis, winning 27 games and striking out 181 batters in 134 innings of work. With the UIL playoffs still ongoing , Maes has a chance to continue to add on top of her current stats.

P MK McMullan, Orange Beach (AL)

This list isn’t just subjective to only seniors as McMullan becomes the first Class of 2028 prospect on the list. With the way the sophomore pitcher has been playing in the circle and at the plate, there’s no debate that McMullan should be considered as one of the nation’s top players. Playing within a highly competitive Alabama high school softball space, McMullan is currently 25-1 with a staggering 0.49 earned run average and 177 strikeouts. With her bat, McMullan has belted 12 homes runs, driven in 43 runs and owns a .443 average at the plate.

IF McLaine Hudson, Bowling Green (KY) South Warren

Hudson becomes the first on this list that is not a pitcher and when you dig deeper into what the Florida State commitment’s statistics for the season, you begin to realize what kind of spring the senior has put together. Playing primarily at shortstop for the Spartans, Hudson is batting a ridiculous .750 at the plate with 20 home runs, 20 doubles, three triples, 60 runs batted in and 35 stolen bases. Along with playing for one of the country’s top high school softball teams in South Warren, Hudson deservingly belongs in the conversation for Player of the Year.

P Annie Eliason, Florence (SC) West Florence

If the opposition can’t score off of your pitcher, the likelihood of winning obviously goes up immensely and that’s been the case for West Florence High School all season long behind the USC Upstate commitment. Through 104.2 innings worked this season, Eliason hasn’t yielded a single earned run as her earned run average sits at 0.00. Eliason owns a 17-0 record, has struck out 269 batters and only walked 11 this season. The senior hasn’t been too shabby at the plate either, batting .424 with four home runs and 23 runs batted in.