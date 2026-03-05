Cantwell Sacred Heart Of Mary (Calif.) is just a couple years removed from seeing success from their high school football program and on Wednesday made a move to return to winning ways.

The school announced the hiring of Daniel Fierro as the football program’s next head football coach. Fierro will look to turn around a Cardinals football team that’s won a total of four games in the last two seasons.

“I am truly honored and grateful to step into the role of Head Football Coach at Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School,” Fierro said in a statement. “From the moment I began this process, it was clear that this is a special place — not just because of the tradition and pride surrounding the school, but because of the people who make up this community. My staff and I could not be more excited to get to work.”

Please join us in welcoming our new Head Football Coach, Coach Fierro, to the Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary family. pic.twitter.com/QDby5eLRT8 — CSHM ATHLETICS (@cshmathletic) March 4, 2026

Fierro takes over a program that has posted a 4-16 mark between 2024-2025, but from 2018-2023 had posted winning records. Last season was one of the toughest the program had seen in quite some time, with Cantwell-Sacred Heart losing a game 91-13 to Salesian on Oct. 3.

The Cardinals ended this past season with a 1-9 record and finished ranked No. 813 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School

Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School (CSHM) is a private, coeducational Catholic college preparatory institution located in Montebello, California. Established in 1991 through the merger of Cantwell High School and Sacred Heart of Mary High School, CSHM serves students in grades 9-12. The school offers a rigorous academic curriculum, including Advanced Placement and honors courses, complemented by a variety of extracurricular activities and athletics. Rooted in Christian values, CSHM emphasizes personal growth, social awareness, and healthy living.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Golden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of California.