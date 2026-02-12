Cardinal Mooney, St. Thomas Aquinas football to face off in preseason

Two of Florida’s top high school football teams from the 2025 season are set to square off again in a preseason matchup once again.

Cardinal Mooney (Fla.) football program posted via its social media handles that the Cougars will take on fellow national power St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) in a preseason classic rematch on Aug. 14, 7 p.m. Eastern Time in Sarasota. Last season the two state championship winning programs faced off, with the Raiders coming away with the 22-14 win in Fort Lauderdale.

Week 0 nationally ranked matchup between reigning state champs‼️ We’re excited to host 5A powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in a Kickoff Classic rematch on our home field 📍 August 14, 2026 • 7:00 PM • Cardinal Mooney HS 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/jvOATagV4e — Cardinal Mooney Football (@Mooney_FB) February 10, 2026

The Cougars are coming off winning its third state championship, second in three years, this past December as they defeated Jacksonville The Bolles School, 52-28, for the FHSAA’s Class 2A title.

Though Cardinal Mooney is losing some talent from last season’s squad, the Cougars bring back 2027 quarterback Davin Davidson (2,360 yards, 23 touchdowns) and running back Connail Jackson (2,452 yards, 39 touchdowns).

St. Thomas Aquinas remains one of the nation’s top high school football programs and have the talent to back it up, with the Raiders slated to return 2027 5-Star Plus offensive lineman Mark Matthews, four-star wide receiver Julius Jones (58 catches, 876 yards) and four-star safety Zayden Gamble (65 tackles, three interceptions).

Cardinal Mooney finished with a 14-1 record and as the No. 4 in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. St. Thomas Aquinas went 14-1 last season and won its 17th state championship, finishing No. 8 nationally and No. 2 in the state, per Massey.

More about Cardinal Mooney High School

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, located in Sarasota, Florida, is a private Roman Catholic school serving grades 9-12. Established in 1959, the school is known for its rigorous academic programs, strong community involvement, and commitment to fostering moral and spiritual development. The athletics program at Cardinal Mooney is a central part of the school’s extracurricular offerings, with a variety of sports teams competing at high levels, including the well-regarded football and basketball teams.

