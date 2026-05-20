Cardinal Newman (Fla.) 2026 football slate features multiple state champs

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the South Florida region (Broward, Dade, Palm Beach counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Coming off winning the program’s first ever state championship in football, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman returns as one of Florida’s top programs and loaded their 2026 schedule as such.

The Crusaders’ schedule features three teams in recent years that have won state championships, with multiple others that are on the precipice of competing for one. What will be a strength this upcoming season for Cardinal Newman is their offensive line as they bring back 2027 three-star lineman Colt Hauser (6’3, 280) and 2028 Jasiah Thomas (6’3, 290).

The full Cardinal Newman 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – Vero Beach (Fla.) – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – Naples (Fla.) Community School Of Naples

Aug. 28 – at Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney

Sep. 4 – Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll

Sep. 10 – at Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton

Sep. 18 – Jensen Beach (Fla.)

Oct. 2 – at Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic

Oct. 9 – Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep

Oct. 16 – Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward

Oct. 23 – at Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew’s School

Oct. 30 – Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day

The Crusaders went 12-3 last season, winning the prograam’s first ever state championship, finishing No. 138 nationally and No. 11 in the state, per the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cardinal Newman High School

Cardinal Newman High School is a Catholic, coeducational college preparatory school in West Palm Beach, FL, serving students from 9th to 12th grade. The school emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and the development of leadership skills. Students have access to a rigorous curriculum with opportunities for AP, Dual Enrollment, and Honors courses, alongside a vibrant athletics program. The school’s mission is to develop the whole person—body, mind, and spirit—through faith-based education.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.