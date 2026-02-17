Cardinal Ritter College Prep (MO) releases 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and another one that’s been producing plenty of talent on an annual basis is Missouri.

One of the Show Me State’s top high school football programs on Tuesday released their 2026 schedule, putting together a grueling slate as Cardinal Ritter College Prep posted theirs via social media. When it comes to top end teams from Missouri, the Lions are a Top 25 program and scheduled some of the best in the region for the 2026 campaign.

Among the teams that are on the Cardinal Ritter College Prep slate for the fall is highlighted by a grueling four-game stretch from Sep. 4 to Sep. 25 which includes games against De Smet (MO), Knoxville Catholic (TN), Millard South (Neb.) and The St. James Academy (Va.), all ranked in the Top 25 in their respective states.

Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 28 – Lutheran North

Sep. 4 – De Smet

Sep. 11 – at Knoxville Catholic (TN)

Sep. 18 – Millard South (Neb.)

Sep. 25 – at The St. James Academy (Va.)

Oct. 2 – Naperville Central (IL)

Oct. 9 – at Lift For Life Academy

Oct. 16 – Christian Brothers College

Oct. 23 – at Jackson

The Lions return several key players from last season’s roster, including 2027 three-star linebacker Marshaun Ivy. Cardinal Ritter College Prep finished with a 10-4 record and as the No. 13 in the state, according to the final Missouri 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cardinal Ritter College Prep

Cardinal Ritter College Prep is a private, coeducational Catholic high school in St. Louis, Missouri, committed to academic excellence and faith-based education. Named after Cardinal Joseph Ritter, the school emphasizes leadership, community service, and college readiness. With a strong athletics program and vibrant arts and extracurricular activities, CRCP cultivates well-rounded students who are prepared for success in higher education and beyond.

