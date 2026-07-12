Carl White steps down as head coach at Winter Haven (Fla.), joining Lakeland staff

After three seasons leading the Winter Haven Blue Devils (Fla.) football program, head coach Carl White is leaving to accept another opportunity within Polk County as a assistant coach.

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White confirmed with Rivals Sunday afternoon that he’s stepped down as the Blue Devils’ head coach and is joining the staff with the 9-time Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity I had at Winter Haven High School,” white said to Rivals on Sunday via text. “I’m proud of what we were able to build, and I truly believe the program is headed in a great direction with a talented group of student athletes and coaches. I’ll always be appreciative of my time there and look forward to watching their continued success.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join the staff at Lakeland High School and look forward to contributing to a great program while continuing to grow as a coach.”

Winter Haven is coming off a 6-5 season after making the postseason. The Blue Devils made a early exit in the Class 7A playoffs, losing to Sarasota Riverview in a 42-13 decision.

The Blue Devils 2026 schedule features multiple games that stand out on paper, with Sep. 4th’s meeting with Polk County power Lake Wales and on Oct. 2nd when Winter Haven travels north over the Florida-Georgia line to face Lowndes, a state title contending team.

The team has lost a number of players from last season due to graduation or transfer, and now with White out as head coach, could figure to see those numbers fluctuate even more.

In the last two FHSAA Class 5A state championships, the Raiders have shut out the Dreadnaughts by a combined score of 63-0. Where Lakeland could have a potential advantage against opponents is their front seven as the Dreadnaughts feature a pair of elite edge rushers in 2027 four-star Santana Harvey (Clemson commit) and three-star Drew Sapp (Colorado commit).

The Dreadnaughts are also very stout in the defensive backfield as well, with Lakeland boasting the likes of 2028 four-star cornerback Dominick Harris-Payne and 2027 three-star corner Jordan Young (Pittsburgh commit).

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.