Carmel Catholic (IL) football receives 2027 quarterback transfer

Carmel Catholic (IL) lost one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country during the off-season, but a junior signal caller on Monday announced that he will be heading to play for the Corsairs for 2026.

According to a social media post, 2027 quarterback Reed Dangel announced that he will be transferring from Warren Township (IL) to Carmel Catholic for his senior season. 2027 four-star Nebraska commit Trae Taylor transferred out of Carmel Catholic during the off-season and will spend his senior season at Millard South (Neb.).

“After a lot of thought, prayer and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to transfer to Carmel Catholic High School to continue my academic and athletic journey for my last year,” Dangel said in the post on X.

After a lot of thought, prayer and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to transfer to Carmel Catholic High School to continue my academic and athletic journey for my last year. pic.twitter.com/ljywckPV0O — Reed (@Reeddangel9) March 16, 2026

Taylor was coming off a tremendous junior campaign for the Corsairs, with the quarterback 81 percent of his passes (205 of 251) for 3,571 yards, 38 touchdowns and a mere three interceptions this past 2025 season while adding 666 and 12 scores on the ground.

Last season at Warren Township, Dangel played in an offense that was heavy towards the run as the junior quarterback completed 48 of 93 passes for 549 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games played. Dangel added 75 yards on 24 attempts via the ground game.

Carmel Catholic finished the Illinois high school football season with an 8-3 record after losing to St Charles North, 26-23, in the IHSA Class 7A playoffs.

More about Carmel Catholic High School

Carmel Catholic High School, located in Mundelein, Illinois, is a private, college-preparatory school offering a rigorous academic curriculum grounded in Catholic values. Known for its commitment to excellence in both education and athletics, the school’s mascot is the Corsair, and its teams compete in a variety of sports, including football and basketball. With a focus on community, faith, and leadership, Carmel Catholic fosters a well-rounded student experience, cultivating both academic and personal growth.

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