The fourth edition of the ‘Keep Pounding Classic’ returns to Bank of America Stadium to kickoff the 2026 high school football season, with two primetime matchups on deck.

According to a press release by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, North Carolina powers William Amos Hough (NC) and Cardinal Gibbons (NC) will square off along with the all-South Carolina matchup of Indian Land (SC) versus Northwestern (SC) on Aug. 29 at Bank of America Stadium in downtown Charlotte.

“The Keep Pounding High School Classic presented by Belk continues to celebrate the important role high school football plays in communities across the Carolinas,” Carolina Panthers chief executive officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and president Kristi Coleman said via the press release. “Bank of America Stadium will once again set the stage for the ultimate high school football experience, featuring two high-powered matchups that provide the energy and excitement of top-level high school football.”

Two of the teams, William Amos Hough (NCHSAA, 8A) and Northwestern (SCHSL, 5A), are coming off winning state championships, with both Cardinal Gibbons and Indian Land both making state semifinals trips last fall.

A couple of high profile transfers transferred to the Huskies during off-season are junior five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, who transferred from Catawba Ridge (S.C.) to William Amos Hough, and Class of 2027 four-star safety Davion Jones from West Charlotte (NC).

Dobson, a five-star defensive back, was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, No. 2 among all cornerbacks and No. 5 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Jones finished the 2025 season recording 50 total tackles, batting away four passes and picking off four others.

William Amos Hough ended the last season with a 16-0 record and as the state’s No. 1st ranked team, according to the final North Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, with Cardinal Gibbons checking in at No. 8. Northwestern finished out 2025 as the state’s No. 2 team and Indian Land at No. 10, per the final South Carolina High School Football Massey Ratings.

About the Keep Pounding Classic

“The Keep Pounding High School Classic is an annual,, premier high school football doubleheader hosted by the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Now in its fourth season, it features top teams from North and South Carolina, showcasing elite talent in an NFL venue.”

For North Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Tar Heel State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the North Carolina high school football excitement across the state.