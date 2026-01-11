Carrollton (Ga.), Catholic (La.) to face off in marquee 2026 football matchup

One of the nation’s top high school football teams in Carrollton (Ga.) will be making their way down to the state of Louisiana for the 2026 season.

According to a social media report by Boot Krewe Media Preps, No. 6 nationally ranked Carrollton Trojans will be heading to Baton Rouge to face Louisiana’s Catholic Bears, which reached the Division I Select state championship and fell to Edna Karr, losing 17-10.

Carrollton ended the 2025 season as one of the country’s top high school football teams as the Trojans fell just short of the GHSA Class 6A state title, losing to Buford, which finished as the nation’s No. 1 team.

When it comes to announced 2026 high school football games, this Carrollton-Catholic contest is arguably the biggest one yet.

Carrollton finished last season as the No. 3 ranked team in the Peach State, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. Catholic ended as the state’s fourth ranked team via the Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Carrollton High School

